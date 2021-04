Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 10:09 Hits: 6

Britain's famously partisan press were unusually united Saturday, as they led tributes to Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, the day after his death at the age of 99.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210410-we-re-all-weeping-with-you-ma-am-british-press-bids-farewell-to-philip