Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 01:47 Hits: 6

He often grabbed headlines for his gaffes, but Prince Philip was portrayed by royalists as the silent stalwart, who shelved his personal ambitions to support Queen Elizabeth II over seven decades.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/prince-philip-queen-elizabeth-husband-strength-behind-crown-14589386