Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 09:26 Hits: 5

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was due on April 10 to embark on a series of overseas meetings with U.S. allies amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and what Washington calls Moscow's "destabilizing behavior."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pentagon-chief-austin-meetings-allies-russia-ukraine-tensions/31196600.html