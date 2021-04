Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 07:57 Hits: 5

Pharma companies BioNTech and Pfizer have sought approval for the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in the United States. All the latest COVID-19 news from DW.

