Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 05:07 Hits: 4

Pro-British loyalist militants in Northern Ireland said on Friday there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues as there was some respite in street clashes following a week of riots.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210410-n-ireland-loyalist-militants-urge-end-to-street-violence-demand-brexit-changes