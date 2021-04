Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 08:27 Hits: 5

Myanmar's own ambassador to the United Nations has urged "strong action" against the junta, as reports emerged of scores killed in the military's latest crackdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210410-myanmar-s-un-envoy-urges-strong-action-against-junta-as-killings-continue