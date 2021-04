Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 09:38 Hits: 5

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. Read full story

