Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 09:20 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The United States is considering a conditional cash transfer programme to help address economic woes that lead migrants from certain Central American countries to trek north, as well as sending COVID-19 vaccines to those countries, a senior White House official told Reuters on Friday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-cash-payments-aid-central-america-stem-migration-14595396