Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 14:25 Hits: 3

The US administration's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure package could transform the US and set an important example for other developed countries to follow. But to achieve its potential, the plan must avoid misleading state-versus-market dichotomies and outdated Cold War tropes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-infrastructure-plan-potentially-transformative-by-dani-rodrik-2021-04