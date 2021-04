Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 08:16 Hits: 7

It's estimated that more than 600,000 care workers are illegally employed in Germany. Almost all are from Eastern Europe; almost all are women. A proposed reform could massively improve their working conditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-a-game-changer-for-illegal-home-care-work-in-germany/a-57119421?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf