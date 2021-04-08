The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19: Spain's pandemic tourism policies irk locals

Covid-19: Spain's pandemic tourism policies irk locals As one of the most popular places in Europe for holidaymakers, Spain is doing everything it can to save its tourism sector. Flights are back up and running, and foreign tourists are allowed in with negative PCR tests. Germans and French are topping the visitor lists to the Balearic Islands to enjoy the beaches, bars and restaurants. Paradoxically, Spaniards are banned from travelling between regions. The Spanish tourist sector is complaining about such contradictions, and many Spaniards are fed up with what they feel are inconsistent Covid-19 restrictions. Our correspondents report.

