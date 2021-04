Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:26 Hits: 2

The U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March, authorities said Thursday, the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics.Â

