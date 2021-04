Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:29 Hits: 2

Australia and the Philippines limited use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, while the Africa Union dropped plans to buy the shot, dealing further blows to the company's hopes to deliver a vaccine for the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-woes-grow-australia-philippines-14583286