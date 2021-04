Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:35 Hits: 2

A respiratory doctor testified on Thursday (Apr 8) that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen and that police officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on his neck almost all the time he was facedown in the street with his hands cuffed behind his back.

