Biden Signs Executive Orders To Address Gun Violence

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a series of executives orders to tackle gun violence on Thursday as he urged Congress to pass more strict legislation.

Biden branded gun violence as "an epidemic, an internal embarrassment" in the country. "Our flag was still flying at half staff for the victims of the horrific murder of eight primarily Asian American people in Georgia when ten more lives were taken at a mass murder in Colorado," the president said.

My Administration is taking initial steps to reduce gun violence, including:



- Stopping the proliferation of ghost guns

- Regulating pistols modified with a stabilizing brace

- Helping states adopt red flag laws

- Supporting community violence interventions April 8, 2021

Moreover, Biden remarked that his administration would work on broader measures since these are only initial steps. "We should also eliminate gun manufacturers from the immunity they receive from the Congress," he added during a speech from the White House.

The executive measures include stopping the proliferation of "ghost guns," which are firearms without serial numbers or any other traceable identification; directing the Justice Department to establish a "red flag" legislation that allows officers or family members to ask a court to temporarily prevent an individual from accessing guns and demanding that the Justice Department submits a report on gun trafficking among others.

