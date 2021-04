Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 23:17 Hits: 2

The US said "large-scale assistance is urgently needed" in order to prevent the humanitarian situation in Tigray from worsening. The area has seen a violent conflict for several months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-doubles-aid-to-tigray/a-57139531?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf