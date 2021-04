Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 23:31 Hits: 4

Mahmoud Ezzat, a top leader in the Muslim Brotherhood, is believed to have incited violence following the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/egypt-muslim-brotherhood-leader-gets-life-sentence-on-terrorism-charges/a-57139394?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf