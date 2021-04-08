The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Macron announces closure of ENA, the elite ‘school for presidents’ that France loves to hate

Macron announces closure of ENA, the elite ‘school for presidents’ that France loves to hate President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the closure of France’s Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), the training ground for French leaders founded by Charles de Gaulle at the end of World War II. Envisioned as the pinnacle of a meritocratic system offering opportunities for all, the graduate school had increasingly become a symbol of elitism and entrenched privilege, churning out presidents, premiers and captains of industry destined to fill France’s top ranks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210408-macron-announces-closure-of-ena-the-elite-school-for-presidents-that-france-loves-to-hate

