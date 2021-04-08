Macron announces closure of ENA, the elite ‘school for presidents’ that France loves to hate

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:11 Hits: 2

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the closure of France’s Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), the training ground for French leaders founded by Charles de Gaulle at the end of World War II. Envisioned as the pinnacle of a meritocratic system offering opportunities for all, the graduate school had increasingly become a symbol of elitism and entrenched privilege, churning out presidents, premiers and captains of industry destined to fill France’s top ranks.

