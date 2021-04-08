The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa: 'The world has to stop another genocide'

Category: World Hits: 2

Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa: 'The world has to stop another genocide' Exiled Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa is the UN envoy for Myanmar's CRPH, a committee representing the parliament that was elected in November but which has not been able to take office because of the military coup. Dr Sasa called on the international community – Russia and China included – to stop the junta’s military crackdown on Myanmar’s people. He called on world leaders to act now to prevent the civil unrest from turning into a "genocide" that might soon send refugees into neighbouring countries. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210408-burmese-opposition-figure-dr-sasa-the-world-has-to-stop-another-genocide

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version