Unrest in Benin ahead of vote critics say is skewed to favour incumbent Talon A tense run-up to elections in Benin left one dead and several people wounded by gunfire in protests on Thursday in the central city of Save, an opposition stronghold, after troops descended to break up demonstrations. Unrest has brewed as critics of incumbent Patrice Talon say that Sunday's presidential vote is skewed in his favour with opposition leaders sidelined amid rule changes over who could stand.

