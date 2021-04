Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 08:02 Hits: 5

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's typically staid politics has been unsettled by an announcement from the chosen successor for prime minister that he was taking himself out of the running, renewing questions over the city-state's leadership planning. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/09/eyes-on-next-generation-as-singapore-succession-is-thrown-into-question