Mandatory Vaccines for Children Not a Violation-EU Court Rules

The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Thursday that vaccinating children against common diseases is mandatory and "necessary in a democratic society." The decision comes as a major blow to the anti-vaxxers movement.

The court decided 16 to one in favor of the Czech Republic, which was accused by six Czech nationals previously sanctioned for not allowing their children to get the jab. The judges said that the state's decision was "in the best interest" of the minors.

The experts consider the unprecedented rule as a significant step towards securing COVID-19 vaccinations despite the anti-vaxxers. The court highlighted that these measures are taken "to guard against any downward trend in the rate of vaccination among children."

"A mandatory approach to vaccination represented the authorities' answer to the pressing social need to protect individual and public health against the diseases in question and to guard against any downward trend in the child vaccination rate. It had been supported by relevant and sufficient reasons," the ECHR added.

