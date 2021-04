Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 05:00 Hits: 5

Myanmar's army controls huge swathes of the economy through two conglomerates. High-ranking officers operate family-run ventures, including military chief Min Aung Hlaing. DW looks into his children's financial ties.

