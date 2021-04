Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 04:32 Hits: 5

SAO PAULO: For the first time, Brazilians representing their country at the Olympics will undergo anti-racism training, in a bid to deal with a deep-rooted problem that has sometimes stained the world of sport. The Brazilian Olympic Committee launched the 30-hour online course this week, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/brazil-olympians-anti-racism-training-inequality-course-history-14586970