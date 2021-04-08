Trump 'misinformation' spurred Georgia voter suppression law ... says top Georgia Republican

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:30 Hits: 5

This is an amazing admission about Georgia’s new voter suppression law, coming from one of the state’s top elected Republicans.

“This is really the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said on CNN of the law’s provisions stripping power from local elections boards and handing it to the Republican-controlled state legislature. “I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony.”

I’m sorry, what? It’s true, but if a Democrat said this, Republicans would howl in protest.

The overall law, Duncan said, “ultimately was a culmination of Democratic and Republican ideas,” which would come as news to the vast majority of Democrats. But there you go—the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia says that a key part of the law was “the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump,” including specifically that shoveled by Rudy Giuliani.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, meanwhile, is wholeheartedly embracing the voter suppression law as his best chance to grovel his way back into the good graces of Trump’s base following Trump’s attacks on him for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump isn’t going for it, but some Republicans in the state suggested to The New York Times that it might be working to head off the strongest primary challengers.

Defending voter suppression is familiar ground for Kemp, who as secretary of state got into the governor’s office in part by stalling 53,000 voter registration applications from a disproportionately Black group of people. Now he’s all in on Trump-style bluster about this law, doing dozens of interviews to rail against companies that belatedly spoke out in support of voting rights.

Businesses like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, and Major League Baseball “folded like a wet dishrag to the cancel culture,” he said in one Fox Business appearance. “It is woke in real life, and Americans and Georgians should be scared. I mean, what event are they going to come after next? What value that you have—the way that you live your life—are they coming after next? Are they going to come after your small business?”

Well, that’s a calm, measured response to statements of opposition by a few companies and the relocation of one baseball game.

Republicans came for the votes of hundreds of thousands of Georgians based in part on what one of their top officials says was misinformation. Their message is that the real thing to fear is public outcry against that voter suppression. One of these things is not like the other.

