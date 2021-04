Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 02:32 Hits: 5

Crowds in Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire with petrol bombs and hurled stones at police as unrest continued in the region. The British prime minister expressed his deep concern over the violence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/northern-ireland-protesters-burn-bus-amid-violence/a-57127900?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf