Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 03:00 Hits: 5

Four family members with Covid-19, zero savings and no relief from Venezuela's collapsed public health system: Gabriela Rodriguez saw no option but to seek help from crowdfunding.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gofundme-or-death-venezuelans-seek-help-online-covid-19-14579616