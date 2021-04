Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 01:17 Hits: 5

Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has two herniated disks in his back and has started to lose feeling in his hands, one of his attorneys said after visiting him in prison.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-mikhailova-herniated-disks-numbness-prison-hunger-strike/31192550.html