Cameroon Medical Association Urges Gov't COVID-19 Vaccination

Cameroon must introduce vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to protect vulnerable groups and curb the spread of the disease in the Central African nation, leaders of the country's two prominent medical associations said Tuesday.

Franck Dange Nana, president of National Council of Pharmacists, and Guy Sandjon, president of National Order of Medical Doctors, made the appeal during a meeting with Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

Nous poursuivons avec nos livraisons cette fois pour les hôpitaux du septentrion (4 couveuses, 104 lits d'hospitalisation, 20 brancards d'urgence, 19 centrifugeuses, 14 microscopes, 24 chariots de soins, 13 lampes d'examen, 6 aspirateurs à 2 locaux, 9 tables de consultation, etc pic.twitter.com/NrqmUkoQU7 April 3, 2021

"We are continuing with our deliveries this time for hospitals in the north (4 incubators, 104 hospital beds, 20 emergency stretchers, 19 centrifuges, 14 microscopes, 24 treatment trolleys, 13 examination lamps, six vacuum cleaners in 2 rooms, nine consultation tables, etc."

"We need the government to protect the population. To protect this population, we need vaccine. Vaccination has side effects like all medicines but we know that with vaccination against COVID-19, we will contain the disease in our country. We need to join all the countries in the world to vaccinate our people," Nana told reporters after the meeting in the capital, Yaounde.

"As a medical professional I can assure you that the vaccine is safe. We need to introduce vaccination to safeguard our people," Sandjon added.

In March, while saying that COVID-19 vaccines will soon arrive in the country, Ngute stressed that vaccination would not be mandatory.

