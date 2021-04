Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 07:44 Hits: 5

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice to steer the visitors to a 3-2 victory over holders Bayern Munich in a topsy-turvy Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

