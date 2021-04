Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:21 Hits: 4

Critics say officials are stalling the relaunch of the watchdog to avoid accountability for rights violations. A top court has ordered the ruling party to fill empty positions, after the previous ones expired in 2019.

