Wednesday, 07 April 2021

The European Union’s drug said Wednesday that it found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder but recommended that vaccinations continue in adults, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

