Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:36 Hits: 5

The European Commission hit out Wednesday after its chief Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair as Turkey's president sat down for talks with her male counterpart.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210407-sofagate-protocol-snafu-turkey-von-der-leyen-standing