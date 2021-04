Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:39 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine advisory committee sees no disadvantages or risks from giving younger recipients of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine a second dose of an alternative shot, two of its members said on Wednesday. Read full story

