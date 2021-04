Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:26 Hits: 4

US climate envoy John Kerry has praised India as a "world leader" in renewable energy but said during a visit to the fossil fuel-dependent nation that the globe needs to phase out coal faster.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-envoy-kerry-praises-but-prods-coal-hungry-india-14575628