Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 01:46 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: Australia said on Wednesday (Apr 7) it will ask the European Union to release more than 3 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, testing Brussel's claim it is not blocking shipments, as the country struggles to vaccinate its population. The European Union on Tuesday denied ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-calls-for-release-of-3-1-million-covid-19-vaccine-14571478