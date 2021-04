Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 03:03 Hits: 3

Two Uighur ex-government officials in China's Xinjiang have been handed death sentences for carrying out "separatist activities", a court said, as Beijing comes under increasing fire for its actions towards minority groups in the region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210407-china-gives-uighur-former-government-officials-death-penalty-for-separatism