Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 07:14 Hits: 3

BRISBANE: By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. He'd watched a few seasons of The SopranosĀ and his eyes were getting tired from reading. Then his lunch arrived in a brown paper bowl and he thought: "Aha. That's a hat waiting to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-hotel-quarantine-paper-cowboy-horse-props-14573486