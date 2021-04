Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 05:22 Hits: 3

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support for U.S. international media amid concerns over Russian efforts to shut down and muzzle RFE/RL under its controversial “foreign agent” law.

