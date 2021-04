Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 04:30 Hits: 4

From the prosecution of journalists to the repression of activists, Amnesty International has condemned global human rights abuses committed during the pandemic year in a new report. DW takes a look at eight countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-worsened-global-human-rights-abuses-amnesty-report/a-57110591?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf