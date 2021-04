Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 06:30 Hits: 4

The former heads of Xinjiang's justice and education departments have been sentenced to death with a reprieve. China continues to reject allegations of rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority.

