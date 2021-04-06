Solid majority of 'avid' baseball fans back moving All-Star Game out of Georgia

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 21:45 Hits: 5

A strong 62% majority of self-described "avid" Major League Baseball fans said they supported the league's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia's new voter suppression law. Just 28% of avid fans opposed the move, according to a new Morning Consult poll conducted over the weekend.

The MLB's decision to relocate the July 13 game was also supported by a 48% plurality of MLB fans overall, while 31% opposed it and 21% said they either didn't know or had no opinion on the matter.

A 39% plurality of all U.S. adults also backed the move, with 28% opposing it and 32% expressing no opinion.

Overall, the MLB seems to have won more supporters than detractors with its decision, particularly among its most loyal fan base. Democrats, however, have some work to do on educating people about the law. The April 2-4 survey found that people were slightly more likely to support the law than oppose it, 42%–36%.

While 59% of Democrats said they oppose the law, for instance, a 38% plurality of independents said they supported it while 29% opposed and fully 33% remained undecided.

