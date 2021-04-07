The new 'flex' is showing off your vaccination card, Twitter says

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 01:50 Hits: 4

As Americans get vaccinated in record numbers nationwide, people are taking to social media to share that they have been vaccinated. To date, over 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While some are posting selfies or pictures of themselves getting the shot, others are posting their vaccination cards after getting one or both doses. Social media users are calling this the new “flex” or way to show off.

In what some are calling the “ultimate flex” University of Illinois sophomore gymnast Evan Manivong showed off his vaccination card after he tied his career-high score on the vault last month in a meet against Minnesota. The Kansas City native stuck out a perfect landing then pulled out a card from his uniform and flashed it to the audience as teammates cheered him on.

Posted to Twitter, the video has gone viral since, with many replying to the thread with their own celebrations, photos, and congratulating Manivong.

It’s my vaccination card... go get vaccinated everyone! https://t.co/Of7IE0QvXj March 23, 2021

pov: you’re a groundhog and you ask to see both today’s outfit and my vaccine card pic.twitter.com/oY7hQbczAi April 2, 2021

Did I pull into a parking space just to take a timed selfie with my vaccine card and vaccine donut? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/UKahuyar1v April 2, 2021

Me with my COVID vaccine card. pic.twitter.com/sr8dibrFPG April 3, 2021

first vaccine dose got me like this with that new graphics card or whatever ???? pic.twitter.com/4NIDNsFCJ0 April 5, 2021

When a friend posts their vaccine card pic.twitter.com/m4KAyQAsti April 5, 2021

Just snagged my first free Krispy Kreme doughnut via my Covid vaccine card! #Winningpic.twitter.com/4oHnpDXpmF April 2, 2021

Screw the vaccine card, show me your weird covid vaccine side effect: I got this ~sexy~ rash a week later pic.twitter.com/X9S2lNMgPn April 5, 2021

Bought a couple of resealable clear covers for my Covid vaccine card. Seem pretty sturdy. Should work for now. pic.twitter.com/BG31h4f6kM April 5, 2021

Of course I have to post the obligatory #CovidVaccine card photo! Waiting to receive my first dose! pic.twitter.com/UThf0xHlMU March 30, 2021

Officially proud to say I got my first COVID vaccine shot! Here’s a sticker to prove it ???? they also gave me a vaccine report card I can use to bring anywhere especially when traveling ❤️ I take my 2nd shot April 30th! ???? pic.twitter.com/PR7MemsxLy April 2, 2021

I got to show off my covid vaccine card today and OMG that’s exciting!!! pic.twitter.com/70eilYutYM April 5, 2021

Do I need to post a picture of my COVID vaccine card to activate the jab? asking for a friend. April 1, 2021

Some even took the opportunity to joke about how they will be using the vaccine card to rule our potential dating prospects.

When I finally start dating again, I'm going to ask them to show me their covid vaccine card pic.twitter.com/SnSTHdT89U April 2, 2021

The poster of the tweet that went viral this week though definitely takes the cake.

if i'm gonna go semi-viral for this tweet, can someone at least ask him if he has an older brother thank u #shotgirlsummer April 5, 2021

But while most praised Manivong for sharing his “vaccination selfie” and encouraging others to get vaccinated, some noted the harm in sharing vaccination cards on social media. Cybersecurity experts are warning individuals not to share their vaccination cards online because the cards share personal information that online scammers can use to steal your identity or create counterfeit cards.

Here's why you shouldn't post a picture of your vaccine card on social media. pic.twitter.com/Z9lKXZcoCo March 30, 2021

While it may seem obvious to block out your information before posting the card, many social media users have posted pictures of their cards without doing so. Experts have thus suggested that if you do feel the need to post your card to edit out not only your personal information but the batch number of your dose. Additionally, some suggested just saying you were vaccinated without having to post the card itself to avoid public safety threats of fake cards. Whatever the case may be and however you celebrate stay safe, and for those who have gotten their doses congratulations on being vaccinated!

