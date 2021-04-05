Arkansas governor vetoes bill banning medical treatment for trans youth – but there's a catch

Category: World Hits: 3
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has just vetoed a bill that would ban physicians and other medical professionals from providing treatment to transgender minors.
Calling the legislation "off-course," Hutchinson suggested the legislation is not "necessary and defensible" in the culture war battle.
"Government under a conservative philosophy should be restrained. This is an example of where restraint is better than overbroad actions that interfere with important relationships in our society," Hutchinson said in a press conference, according to Slate's Mark Joseph Stern.
But he also acknowledges the legislature could override his veto. In Arkansas just a simple majority is needed to override a veto.
The ACLU's Chase Strangio:
Gov. Hutchinson recognizes that General Assembly will likely override. This is not over. Arkansas has a simple majo… https://t.co/RdM9G4F0iN
Hutchinson has recently signed several other anti-LGBTQ bills into law, including sweeping legislation that would allow medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – the "right" to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on their religious beliefs.
He also signed in to law a bill banning transgender girls from playing women's or girls sports.
Hutchinson says his veto today is for a bill that would make the state "the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients, and healthcare experts."
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) calls HB 1570 a “vast government overreach”: “While in some instances the state must ac… https://t.co/BAy8rDI384