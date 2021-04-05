New video exposes Maryland police berating, insulting 5-year-old child: 'I'd beat him so bad'

Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 20:17 Hits: 3

In suburban Montgomery County, Maryland outside of Washington, D.C., the mother of a five-year-old child who was publicly berated by two police officers in January has filed a lawsuit. And newly released video of the incident, according to Washington Post reporter Dan Morse, shows some of the things the officers said to the child that day.

The incident, Morse notes, occurred after a male child walked away from the school — and in the body-cam video, one of the officers called him a "little beast" and said, "I hope your momma let me beat you."

A female police officer, in the video, said of the child, "Oh, my God, I'd beat him so bad" — and then told him, "You do not embarrass me like this at school."

Morse explains, "The video of the January 2020 interaction aligns with many of the allegations in a lawsuit filed this year by the child's mother. That matter is pending."

Will Jawando, a member of the Montgomery County Council, pushed for the video's release — and Jawando is highly critical of the way the officers acted during that incident.

Morse quotes Jawando as saying, "It made me sick. We all saw a little boy be mocked, degraded, put in the seat of a police car, screamed at from the top of an adult police officer's lungs, inches from his face. This is violence."

In an official statement, the Montgomery County school system described the video as "extremely difficult" to watch and said, "There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way. As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/montgomery-county/