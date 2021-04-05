Vietnam: National Assembly Elects New Prime Minister

Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 21:37 Hits: 3

The National Assembly of Vietnam elected on Monday Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party (PCV), as Prime Minister replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who in turn became President of the Republic. Both were congratulated for the successful fulfillment of their previous responsibilities.

Both elected officials will complete their predecessors' terms until May, and then could be ratified in office for the 2021-2026 term in the middle of that month.

The Assembly also praised the results of Phu Trong's work, carried out in unison with his responsibilities as VCP's secretary-general. In January, the leader was ratified at the head of the political organization for a third term.

The National Assembly will then elect the Vice President of the country, heads of commissions, and the members of the Standing Committee of the Legislative itself around April 8, during its eleventh and last session of the 14th Legislature.

Likewise, and always by secret ballot, it will confirm or replace deputy PMs, the State Auditor General, and other officials up to a total of 25 top leadership positions.

A few days ago, the Assembly confirmed the President of the National Assembly (Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue was elected) and three other Vice Presidents.

