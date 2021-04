Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 08:53 Hits: 8

European Union chiefs are paying a rare visit to President Erdogan to test the possibility of repairing damaged relations. The EU is expected to use a "carrot and stick" approach in seeking a framework.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-heads-visit-turkey-to-test-water-on-fixing-broken-ties/a-57106325?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf