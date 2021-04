Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 00:02 Hits: 4

Steam and lava spurted on Monday (Apr 5) from a new fissure at an Icelandic volcano that began erupting last month, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of hikers who had come to see the spectacle.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hikers-scramble-as-new-fissure-opens-up-at-icelandic-volcano-14563702