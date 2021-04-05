Stephen Miller is mercilessly mocked after tweeting awkward photo of 'terrific meeting with President Trump!'

Category: World Hits: 6
Former top Trump White House aide Stephen Miller tweeted a photo of himself with the former President at Mar-a-Lago and declared, "Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!"
Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! https://t.co/jGyAnURAky
The comments about Trump's Mar-a-Lago office, and both men's hate-filled attacks on the United States, were crushing – and some urged room-rating Twitter accounts to take this one on. Others mocked the former president for trying to hide a Coke bottle amid the GOP's supposed boycott of the soda brand after it spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's voter suppression law. Some mentioned Miller's affinity for white nationalism, or worse.
@MollyJongFast @StephenM You could have stopped after "ever".
This is like the home office you find in a $150/night Orlando AirBnB. https://t.co/hyXOn7Op1k
I'm a little shocked the former guy didn't sharpie himself in on mt. rushmore https://t.co/jxT59gEDfm
HOLY SHIT. busted. https://t.co/5MsqnI9TSl
Imagine leaving a job and having a having a replica of your old desk made so you didn't feel so meaningless https://t.co/yR1HM8nOPd
BAHAHAHHAHAHA LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE CUUUUUTE https://t.co/CV5MiQLyJc
Converted garage complete with My First Resolute Desk. https://t.co/wCSxpUX4KK
For three thousand and five dollars and ten cents plus tax you too can look like a president.… https://t.co/qpckq0t9t1
???????????? racist are so dumb they tried to hide the @CocaCola bottle behind the phone but we can still see it!! 2 fools w… https://t.co/hqLoOdafFJ
You're a billionaire. You're living in a country club on the beach in Florida. Why would you dress in a suit and p… https://t.co/8jxKOnCxRk
ha. trump attempted to hide the bottle of coke behind the phone. hows that #BoycottCoke going? https://t.co/tcSyocUeqP
Wanna be grand wizard with a retired one https://t.co/qxUDVJo7KK
A meeting about what youre both unemployed https://t.co/tmg6zsprjD
Looks like he has his lunch under the newspaper too. https://t.co/UugSI1JnaJ
He even got a Resolute-reminiscent desk and had the window behind him. This lunatic is still trying to play preside… https://t.co/Qtl3j1wdkE
Oh look, two white nationalists. https://t.co/AWnVm6zkcI
I'm actually laughing at how dumpy this office is @ratemyskyperoom He has a pic of himself landing in front of Mt… https://t.co/WdNcFJAYHx
Lol Nosferatu. What's up with the proof-of-life newspaper-on-the-desk hostage photo? https://t.co/WubyxUgW5d
Legitimately shocking to me the Mt. Rushmore photo framed on the wall isn't one of those photoshopped deals with th… https://t.co/bjElJi5Tz3
You guys couldn't discuss your hate for minorities over the phone? https://t.co/CapcocLbma
Trump's new office is remarkable. From the lack of a computer, to the table of photos, many of which are just him,… https://t.co/HQsHdipoaA
Trump is trying hide a Diet Coke behind the phone. And this replica Resolute Desk is a really pathetic move by a gu… https://t.co/iBy7SUnCKF
Now available! Streaming on all major platforms! THE NAZI AND THE CON MAN Two deranged individuals struggle to rema… https://t.co/xqXalzT70Z
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/stephen-miller-photo/