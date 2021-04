Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 06:57 Hits: 5

The much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand finally has a start date: April 18. In Germany, Saarland will become the first state to end its coronavirus shutdown. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-new-zealand-to-open-border-to-australia-in-travel-bubble/a-57105936?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf